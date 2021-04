Well, based on Tech PowerUp's reviews, Anno 1800 at 4K using its highest settings (Ultra?) averages in the low 60fps range for the 3080 and in the high 60fps range for the 3090. Now to compare to the older 2080 Super and 2080 Ti, those two older cards were hovering around the low to mid 40fps range when played at the same resolution and graphic settings.



Guru3D did a video memory consumption for the Anno 1800 game, and it never went much above 5GB of memory at 4K.



Looking around on YouTube, ARK set to 4K with EPIC settings was producing average framerates in the low to mid 40s for the 3080 and for the 3090 it was averaging in the high 40s to low 50s.



So unless you are dropping some image quality, don't expect either to push the games to 120fps.



For the games you mentioned and for ones that are not memory limited, I would guess the 3090 will give you about 10% higher framerates than the 3080 when both are running at stock clocks.