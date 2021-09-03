3060 v1 stays LHR limited under 371 drivers in NBMiner 39.2, even as 3060ti LHR card is unlocked

Does the NBMiner ethereum -LHR bypass only work with newer versions of LHR?The 3060 card I bought from EVGA in March has the original January 2021 94.06.14.40.45 bios on it and I had been able to get 50 MH/s in NBMiner using the beta 470.05 driver as a single card with standard mining power and clock optimizations. I bought and installed a 3060Ti LHR card last week that required a 471.xx driver to be recognized in windows, but that also has resulted in my 3060's mining to be restricted. Unfortunately, I've had no luck actually getting the hashrate of the 3060 card to be "unlocked" above 26 MH/s, even though other LHR 3060 cards report 34 MH/s under the 39.x nbminer. I did edit the nbminer batch file to have the argument -lhr 68,68 setting both cards.FWIW, I've not installed any EVGA Precision X updates higher than 1.2.1 because the release notes suggest updates to the 3060 bios happen at 1.2.2 and newer.Has anyone else encountered original bios 3060s not unlocking with the latest NBMiner? The full 50 MH/s with the beta reducing to 34 was already a compromise, but 26 is even more frustrating.