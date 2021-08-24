3060 Ti LHR Shipping with Hynix Memory - Further Reduced Performance

Just a heads up that 3060 Ti LHR models are shipping with Hynix memory as a possible option which appears to further limit performance on Ergo. This is besides the normal LHR effect on Ergo you might run into if you happen to push the card too hard or limit power too much.I decided to gamble on a 3060 Ti LHR as I had a chance to pick one up for MSRP and it came with Hynix:Instead of the 150-160 Mh/s a normal 3060 Ti would get, this card hashes at 130 Mh/s in line with others from the following post:Not terrible but another thing to consider when buying these. From what I have seen Raven isn't affected but I don't mine that at the moment.