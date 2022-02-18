3060 Ti Heat ... normal or did I just turn on the oven?

I just completed my latest build, including a Gigabyte B550 MB, 5600X (stock cooler), and an eVGA 3060 Ti video card, and a Corsair 750W PS all mounted within a Fractal Define R5 case. The rig that was replaced included a very old MB, a 3770K, and a 1660 Ti video card. It never gave me any problems. I have my computer on a tile floor underneath my computer desk.



Up until now, I have never noticed a heat problem with any system that I have built in the last 30 years. Both the new CPU and GPU of the new system tend to run hot and I don't mean their core temps. After building the system I tried a simple game with non-challenging graphics. Within 5 minutes of starting the game I felt that my crotch was on fire! The heat that this new system puts out is incredible. I am more concerned that I have created a monster heater with this new build. I live in Florida where it is already too hot/sticky enough as it is, I don't want to add to it.



Anyone else with a similar system ... is this amount of heat normal for the 5600X/30XX vid card combination? I could add more case fans but that would just make the components cooler and me hotter. Any advice would be appreciated. Thanks!