3060 Ti Heat ... normal or did I just turn on the oven?

H

harddud

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 29, 2005
Messages
255
I just completed my latest build, including a Gigabyte B550 MB, 5600X (stock cooler), and an eVGA 3060 Ti video card, and a Corsair 750W PS all mounted within a Fractal Define R5 case. The rig that was replaced included a very old MB, a 3770K, and a 1660 Ti video card. It never gave me any problems. I have my computer on a tile floor underneath my computer desk.

Up until now, I have never noticed a heat problem with any system that I have built in the last 30 years. Both the new CPU and GPU of the new system tend to run hot and I don't mean their core temps. After building the system I tried a simple game with non-challenging graphics. Within 5 minutes of starting the game I felt that my crotch was on fire! The heat that this new system puts out is incredible. I am more concerned that I have created a monster heater with this new build. I live in Florida where it is already too hot/sticky enough as it is, I don't want to add to it.

Anyone else with a similar system ... is this amount of heat normal for the 5600X/30XX vid card combination? I could add more case fans but that would just make the components cooler and me hotter. Any advice would be appreciated. Thanks!
 
Starfalcon

Starfalcon

Gawd
Joined
Jan 7, 2020
Messages
826
It shouldnt be running that hot, but a lot of older fractal cases didnt have very good airflow. Depending on what fans you have in there and if you have clogged vents or dust filters, you could be haveing barely any airflow.
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
29,390
Anecdotal information like "my crotch is on fire" is pretty useless without actual numbers to ascertain what is going on.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top