3060 Build - deal going fast!

I know this is off topic but my friend needs an answer soon and this forum is very active, so apologies.
I am trying to find a gaming desktop for a friend of mine that wants to play Baldur's Gate 3. He is extremely CHEAP! I am trying to get him a great deal. Here are the specs for Baldur's Gate 3:
Minimum:
Processor: Intel I5 4690 / AMD FX 8350
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970 / RX 480 (4GB+ of VRAM)
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 150 GB available space
Recommended:
Processor: Intel i7 8700K / AMD r5 3600
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia 2060 Super / RX 5700 XT (8GB+ of VRAM)
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 150 GB available space
Here is a deal I found that should do recommend specs with no problem correct? I just want to make sure I did not miss anything. It must be pre-built and I cannot build it for him. If you have any better suggestions please link them!
https://www.hp.com/us-en/shop/pdp/victus-by-hp-15l-gaming-desktop-tg02-0366qd-bundle-pc
