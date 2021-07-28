3000MHz C15 vs 3600MHz C16-18 for 5900x?

I’m moving from a 1950x 1st gen threadripper to a 5900x on a x570 Asus Crosshair VIII hero. Would I be really gimping the system by trying to recycle my old ram 4x16gb at 3000MHz C15 compared to another kit like 2x32 gb 3600 C16 or 18? Seems like the performance difference might only be a few percent…but I’m not so familiar with the new system and could be wrong about it. Link to old ram:If a good bit of performance could be obtained with the faster module any recommendations? I’d like to start at 2x32gb to leave open the possibility of a future upgrade (don’t need it now but don’t know what things will be like later).I was looking at Gskill F4-3600C18D-64GTZN vs 3600MHz C18 ~$360 at NewEgg but that C18 latency seems a bit slow. Also I’ve seen quite a bit of ram at 1.45v that seemed really high, is that pretty standard on systems these days?