$300 to spend: 4K Monitor vs 4K TV?

I have a budget of about $300 and want to get into the 4K world. Currently using a 50" Samsung FHD led backlit LCD as a monitor, for gaming, web browsing, watching videos, etc. General use. I was thinking of getting one of the <$300 50-55" TCL TVs. What are the pros and cons of going monitor vs TV? I definitely want 4K, not ultrawide, not 1440p, etc. I don't think I want high refresh, since I end up doing most of my gaming over parsec to the home theater PC where I have a projector, and I always prefer eye candy to FPS. Currently running RTX 2060, likely to replace with a 3070 or better. Appreciate your insight and experience!