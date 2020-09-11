$300 to spend: 4K Monitor vs 4K TV?

mnewxcv

Supreme [H]ardness
I have a budget of about $300 and want to get into the 4K world. Currently using a 50" Samsung FHD led backlit LCD as a monitor, for gaming, web browsing, watching videos, etc. General use. I was thinking of getting one of the <$300 50-55" TCL TVs. What are the pros and cons of going monitor vs TV? I definitely want 4K, not ultrawide, not 1440p, etc. I don't think I want high refresh, since I end up doing most of my gaming over parsec to the home theater PC where I have a projector, and I always prefer eye candy to FPS. Currently running RTX 2060, likely to replace with a 3070 or better. Appreciate your insight and experience!
 
ochadd
I do not have personal experience with a 4k TV vs. monitor but I have used TVs for monitors in years past. I didn't like the way text looked but that was back when 32" 720p TVs were still $500. Lag and off-center viewing was also a problem with colors washed out but maybe IPS TVs don't have the problem, I'd sure want to test it or have the option to return. If you've been happy with text and general use on a 1920x1080 TV then I don't see why this would be a problem. What are your concerns?
 
Supreme [H]ardness
Some TV's do 4:2:2 and some do 4:2:0 color (I think). I know in my price range any tv will be 60hz, but some have 'game' hdmi ports, not sure if I should use that for desktop use or not. As for text, no complaints on the samsung I have, though it looked like trash on a westinghouse I tried. Not entirely sure what the difference was. Mostly trying to know what to look for on the spec sheet when picking the best display for my needs.
 
