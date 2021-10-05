300-400 dollars budget x570 or x570s mainboard advice..

hi,
I've crosshair VI hero and having q-code 8 problem with sapphire rx 590 nitro se. I'm searching a new mobo but as I see it's not easy to find reliable and stable x570 mobos.
the best thing is getting users experiances and advices.
what do you suggest for between 300-400 dollars budget?
I'II also upgrade my ryzen 7 1800x to ryzen 7 5800x or 5900x.
thank you.
I've crosshair VI hero and having q-code 8 problem with sapphire rx 590 nitro se. I'm searching a new mobo but as I see it's not easy to find reliable and stable x570 mobos.
the best thing is getting users experiances and advices.
what do you suggest for between 300-400 dollars budget?
I'II also upgrade my ryzen 7 1800x to ryzen 7 5800x or 5900x.
thank you.