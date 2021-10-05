300-400 dollars budget x570 or x570s mainboard advice..

gsxr1000 said: hi,



I've crosshair VI hero and having q-code 8 problem with sapphire rx 590 nitro se. I'm searching a new mobo but as I see it's not easy to find reliable and stable x570 mobos.



the best thing is getting users experiances and advices.



what do you suggest for between 300-400 dollars budget?



I'II also upgrade my ryzen 7 1800x to ryzen 7 5800x or 5900x.



I had a I had a 6700k up until about a month ago. Built a new system with a 5900x and the x570 Dark Hero. Was pretty satisfied but after about a week the Dark Hero died and would cause my power supply to trio off immediately after power on. Replaced it with a x570 Tomahawk which I paid about $269 for. Works perfectly now but did require a bios update and big Win10 update after a fresh install. Very happy with this motherboard. Very stable,no problems to date but I did need to put a Gpu support bracket on my 3080ti to get reliable video out. This is probably because of the size and weight of the 3080ti since my old Titan Xp ran without problems so I don’t think it was any problem with the motherboard. I know MSI has a tomahawk Max either out now or coming out but I’m completely satisfied with the regular tomahawk. It’s priced low, has a good power section and everything I want in it. Don’t think you could go wrong with it unless you’re looking for extreme overclocking performance or maybe no chipset fan. Was able to return the Dark Hero for full refund so everything worked out pretty good. The Dark Hero was a bit above your budget but seemed pretty good without problems until it died. Pretty glad I went with the tomahawk though. Saved about $200 over the Dark Hero.