30" t0 40" display. Monitor or TV?

Some background: I'm a graphic artist and spend a *lot* of time both with my day job and with my own work on the computer.

For the last several years, I've worked with a 3-monitor setup. One 30" Dell as the main, with a 24" on both the left and right of the main.



I want to upsize those side monitors and am looking for the least expensive way to go and still have decent quality.

Note that I will not be doing any gaming on these side monitors, so I'm not really worried about refresh rates or other gaming specific needs.

In fact, I don't do that much graphics work on the side monitors...they are there to display panels and reference art from the various software programs I work with.



I want to probably turn these monitors vertically and use software that splits the desktop into two regions, one above the other. (per monitor).



What I do need is sharp text. I originally thought about going with 4k tv's, but I'm concerned that text won't be as sharp, especially small text, as it would be on a monitor.

Also, I don't even know if you can rotate a standard TV vertically like you can with a monitor.

I also need VESA connectors on the back so I can use these with armed stands to keep them upright.



I am figuring that 1920 x 1024 on a 30" screen might not be enough resolution, so am leaning towards 2560 x 1440.



Any suggestions on monitors (or tv's)?