30 degree delta between gpu temp and gpu hotspot temp 7900xtx

Smoked Brisket
Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 6, 2013
- Messages
- 799
I am getting consistent gpu temps in the mid 50's under heatsoaked load with hotspot sitting between 80-85, ambient is 23. The gpu is underwater. I know this is no cause for alarm, but it seems a bit high for a 240 and 360 rad loop. Cpu is consistent in the mid 60's under load, with similar hotspot. HWINFO is being used to measure. I suspect the alphacool d5, which is a lower rpm variant that maxes at 4500 rpm, to be the problem. CPU and GPU temps are fine and within expected ranges, just that hotspot temp seems 10 degrees too high. Is this normal for a 7900xtx?