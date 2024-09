30 degree delta between gpu temp and gpu hotspot temp 7900xtx

learners permit said: That seems a bit high for the delta on water cooling. Which gpu model is this and have you done any performance tuning? Monitor resolution/refresh rate? Gpu water block and thermal transfer medium? Targeted power level/frame rate? Not much info provided for in depth analysis. Short version is it could be better with some extra effort. Click to expand...

This is a base model 7900xtx direct from AMD, got it the day it was released. It is running at stock settings. When I got the card I had a 6900xt, did not need it, it was an impulse buy to be honest, for a future build. I waited for a waterblock I wanted(hoping there would be something unique), EK is the only company that released a special block for it. That was a bummer to me but I paid the 300 for the AMD 7900xtx special edition block. No regrets there, the block looks great and looks better than pictures. When I got it I thought it was the highest quality block I had ever bought. I will upload pics of the build within tyhe next day or so. Thermal paste i used was thermal grizzly hydro, it is what I had, used x method, do not have a reason to think it is paste or contact. Framerate target? It is a 7900xtx, target is the max at ultra on every game i play on my 4k monitor with a 160hertz refresh rate. The card delivers well on that. I am in the hundreds or close on every game I play which includes Starfield, BG3, whatever you want to throw at this card. I care about raster, I am not am AMD fanboy, this is not an AMD advert. I was simply reaching out to the community that I know watercools and has experience with these cards and has experience with pumps and flowrates. pendragon1 gave me something to go on, his 6700xt shows a similar delta. Thanks man. I( was also hoping to get some feedback on the performance of alphacool's standard D5 pump. The one that is pictured here https://www.alphacool.com/en/core Why? because it is marketed towards enthusiasts and is a weaker than normal D5 that runs 30% slower than a normal D5. Now I like Alphacool's version of a universal distro plate and have it in my build. I bought it because of the good value. Part of the reason I brought this topic was to see what others are seeing with a 7900xtx and hotspot deltas so that I could better determine what was kind of ok and within normal bounds on that card. I normally ask advice here, on this forum, because I will get common sense answers from people with real world experience rather than noobs who want to sound smart by inflating numbers to people they do not know.