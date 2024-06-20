30 degree delta between gpu temp and gpu hotspot temp 7900xtx

Smoked Brisket

Smoked Brisket

Gawd
Joined
Feb 6, 2013
Messages
799
I am getting consistent gpu temps in the mid 50's under heatsoaked load with hotspot sitting between 80-85, ambient is 23. The gpu is underwater. I know this is no cause for alarm, but it seems a bit high for a 240 and 360 rad loop. Cpu is consistent in the mid 60's under load, with similar hotspot. HWINFO is being used to measure. I suspect the alphacool d5, which is a lower rpm variant that maxes at 4500 rpm, to be the problem. CPU and GPU temps are fine and within expected ranges, just that hotspot temp seems 10 degrees too high. Is this normal for a 7900xtx?
 
Ideal/normal delta between GPU temp and hotspot is 15-20c. Mine is anywhere from 10-20c delta depending on game. Most I've seen hot spot was 82 on air
 
depending on what im playing my 6700 has that high of a difference, ive never worried about it. stuff that uses more ram seems to drive it up.
 
That seems a bit high for the delta on water cooling. Which gpu model is this and have you done any performance tuning? Monitor resolution/refresh rate? Gpu water block and thermal transfer medium? Targeted power level/frame rate? Not much info provided for in depth analysis. Short version is it could be better with some extra effort.
 
learners permit said:
That seems a bit high for the delta on water cooling. Which gpu model is this and have you done any performance tuning? Monitor resolution/refresh rate? Gpu water block and thermal transfer medium? Targeted power level/frame rate? Not much info provided for in depth analysis. Short version is it could be better with some extra effort.
Click to expand...
This is a base model 7900xtx direct from AMD, got it the day it was released. It is running at stock settings. When I got the card I had a 6900xt, did not need it, it was an impulse buy to be honest, for a future build. I waited for a waterblock I wanted(hoping there would be something unique), EK is the only company that released a special block for it. That was a bummer to me but I paid the 300 for the AMD 7900xtx special edition block. No regrets there, the block looks great and looks better than pictures. When I got it I thought it was the highest quality block I had ever bought. I will upload pics of the build within tyhe next day or so. Thermal paste i used was thermal grizzly hydro, it is what I had, used x method, do not have a reason to think it is paste or contact. Framerate target? It is a 7900xtx, target is the max at ultra on every game i play on my 4k monitor with a 160hertz refresh rate. The card delivers well on that. I am in the hundreds or close on every game I play which includes Starfield, BG3, whatever you want to throw at this card. I care about raster, I am not am AMD fanboy, this is not an AMD advert. I was simply reaching out to the community that I know watercools and has experience with these cards and has experience with pumps and flowrates.pendragon1 gave me something to go on, his 6700xt shows a similar delta. Thanks man. I( was also hoping to get some feedback on the performance of alphacool's standard D5 pump. The one that is pictured here https://www.alphacool.com/en/core Why? because it is marketed towards enthusiasts and is a weaker than normal D5 that runs 30% slower than a normal D5. Now I like Alphacool's version of a universal distro plate and have it in my build. I bought it because of the good value. Part of the reason I brought this topic was to see what others are seeing with a 7900xtx and hotspot deltas so that I could better determine what was kind of ok and within normal bounds on that card. I normally ask advice here, on this forum, because I will get common sense answers from people with real world experience rather than noobs who want to sound smart by inflating numbers to people they do not know.
 
OK that clarifies the situation a bit better. Considering the info provided temps are quite inline with my experience with my water cooled xtx and the delta is quite inline with my setup if I'm pushing for max frames. I'm still using the original laing D5 pump and it doesn't really yield much better results than what your getting at the power level your running. Only one suggestion comes to mind and that is to try to find an undervolt with max clock settings around 2700Mhz that yields slightly lower power to the gpu without sacrificing too much fps and yields much smaller frame rate dips(much more important for VR immersion). My card really likes 1110mv and 15% power slider with a max clock setting of 2650Mhz. After many hours of testing I found those settings yield the best performance/watt for my system running IL2 Sturmovic and MS flight sim in VR. IL2 is cpu limited so it's easier to tweak setting for the gpu because the cpu limits burst data so no massive power spikes at the gpu.Those settings really wont equate to your setup and what your using it for but for what I'm doing it really lowers my temps and smooths out the throttling of the core to yield a very steady 110 fps at nearly 20Mpixels on the render for a mere 250 watts usage in IL2. MS flight sim with those same gpu settings yields power consumption in the 350-360 watts range with in game settings at best visuals I can get and FPS in high 50's/low 60's.The in game settings for each of the sims were also extensively tweaked to yield best visuals for the lowest achievable power target I chose so YMMV. That's about all I can add unless it brings up any more specific questions.
 
Inspired by this discussion here are my ΔT results. Maybe some clarity...
For comparisons sake Feel free to show me your results with same format.

Ambient 25.56c ~ 26.67C
System Spec:
CPU 3900x PBO auto
Motherboard Crosshair VIII Hero (4805 bios)
Memory 32Gb (4x8) 3600 DDR4 c16 1T
GPU XFX Speedster ZERO AMD Radeon™ RX 6900XT RGB EKWB Waterblock Limited Edition with 16GB GDDR6 (Active Backplate)

Software: Adrenaline 24.5.1 SAM enabled / W11 64 pro 22H2 / KOMBUSTOR 4.1.29.0 / GPUz 2.59.0 (all data points)


Nominal Results after 15 min runtime (Stock/OC)

Stock Clks
1990 mem 2546 gpu
Ambient 25.56c ~ 26.67C
30c Core ~ 34c HS 4c ΔT
@ 100% Load (KOMBUSTOR)
55c core 82c HS 27c ΔT
1200 mv Watt draw 267w
80FPS

OCed
2104 mem 2675 gpu
Over clock settings 2625 min clk 2725 max clk / 1171mV undervolt / 2114MHz MC / Power Limit +15 (max)
Ambient 25.56c ~ 26.67C
30c Core ~ 34c HS 4c ΔT
@ 100% Load (KOMBUSTOR)
61c Core ~ 93c HS 32c ΔT
1200 mV Watt Draw 315w
84FPS

GPU bios ver. 020.001.000.060.000...
 
Thanks for the responses. It seems a 30 degree delta under load hotspot temp is normal behavior for these cards, at least for three of us:cautious:
 
I am also seeing a 25c-30c delta between core and hotspot with the ek block on my liquid devil 7900 xtx with a 27C ambient. When I turn on the EVC2SE and crank the voltage I see a max delta of about 35c between the 2 temps.

The core usually hovers around 45c-50c under 100% load.

I am using ptm7950 on the core/chiplets and upsiren UXpro Thermal putty on the ram/vrm

Max Clock set at 3100mhz and voltage set at 1110mv

**EDIT

Wanted to update on the state of my card after I changed TIM. I moved from ptm7950 over to Conductonaut Extreme, and using U6 Pro Putty. With the Conductonaut Extreme I am seeing and average of 7C drop in temps from the previous configuration.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top