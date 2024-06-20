30 degree delta between gpu temp and gpu hotspot temp 7900xtx

OK that clarifies the situation a bit better. Considering the info provided temps are quite inline with my experience with my water cooled xtx and the delta is quite inline with my setup if I'm pushing for max frames. I'm still using the original laing D5 pump and it doesn't really yield much better results than what your getting at the power level your running. Only one suggestion comes to mind and that is to try to find an undervolt with max clock settings around 2700Mhz that yields slightly lower power to the gpu without sacrificing too much fps and yields much smaller frame rate dips(much more important for VR immersion). My card really likes 1110mv and 15% power slider with a max clock setting of 2650Mhz. After many hours of testing I found those settings yield the best performance/watt for my system running IL2 Sturmovic and MS flight sim in VR. IL2 is cpu limited so it's easier to tweak setting for the gpu because the cpu limits burst data so no massive power spikes at the gpu.Those settings really wont equate to your setup and what your using it for but for what I'm doing it really lowers my temps and smooths out the throttling of the core to yield a very steady 110 fps at nearly 20Mpixels on the render for a mere 250 watts usage in IL2. MS flight sim with those same gpu settings yields power consumption in the 350-360 watts range with in game settings at best visuals I can get and FPS in high 50's/low 60's.The in game settings for each of the sims were also extensively tweaked to yield best visuals for the lowest achievable power target I chose so YMMV. That's about all I can add unless it brings up any more specific questions.