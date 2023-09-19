3 years ago Phil Spencer had Nintendo in his shopping wishlist

Recently leaked emails have unveiled that tech giant Microsoft considered merging with the Super Mario-maker back in 2020. In the email, Xbox head Phil Spencer can be seen addressing the then-plans for investing in Nintendo by making strategic financial moves.
Microsoft tried to acquire Nintendo back during the original Xbox era. But Microsoft's agents were allegedly laughed out of the room by Nintendo higher-ups, suggesting they were not interested in being purchased by anyone.
Even Spencer stated in the email that a hostile takeover was something they were not looking to do - which is definitely no longer feasible after their recent acquisition of Activision-Blizzard. Many players seem to think Microsoft is attempting to create a monopoly, which will certainly get it in trouble with the FTC.
https://www.sportskeeda.com/esports...ndo-leaked-leaves-fans-amused-the-possibility
