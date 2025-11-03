erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 14,122
"This is a 33% year-on-year growth from October 2024, when Linux made up 2% of all active Steam users. With this, Steam on Linux has surpassed Steam on macOS, which held 2.11% of the active users. Windows continues to be the dominant OS for PC gaming, with a 94.84% stranglehold. Within Windows, the latest Windows 11 gained 3% market share at the expense of Windows 10. Windows 11 holds 63.57% of the market, compared to 31.14% held by Windows 10."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342552/3-of-steam-users-play-on-linux-a-third-of-them-on-steamos
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342552/3-of-steam-users-play-on-linux-a-third-of-them-on-steamos