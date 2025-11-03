  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
3% of Steam Users Play on Linux, a Third of Them on SteamOS

erek

"This is a 33% year-on-year growth from October 2024, when Linux made up 2% of all active Steam users. With this, Steam on Linux has surpassed Steam on macOS, which held 2.11% of the active users. Windows continues to be the dominant OS for PC gaming, with a 94.84% stranglehold. Within Windows, the latest Windows 11 gained 3% market share at the expense of Windows 10. Windows 11 holds 63.57% of the market, compared to 31.14% held by Windows 10."

1762191023571.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342552/3-of-steam-users-play-on-linux-a-third-of-them-on-steamos
 
Good! It's been nothing but a better experience for myself with the games I've played. I need and want to try so many, many others. The backlog stares me in the face! But, yea, CachyOS feels (and seems to work) so much better than Windows.
 
Shotglass01 said:
Good! It's been nothing but a better experience for myself with the games I've played. I need and want to try so many, many others. The backlog stares me in the face! But, yea, CachyOS feels (and seems to work) so much better than Windows.
🙏
 
