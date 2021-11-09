3 months of Xbox Game Pass for PC for $1

w4ffles

Mar 13, 2008
2,298
$1 for 3 months. You can turn off recurring billing and you won't be charged after the 3 months are over.

https://www.microsoft.com/en-US/p/pc-1-month/CFQ7TTC0KGQ8?activetab=pivot:overviewtab

I've checked a few other regions and they all seem to have this offer. Scroll down to the very bottom and at the bottom right you can change the region

unknown.png
 
