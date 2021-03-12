3 days to Epyc Zen3 launch--where is the price war b/w Xeon and Epyc???

M

mjlitola

n00b
Joined
Feb 12, 2021
Messages
17
I have been intently following the prices of both Intel Xeon and AMD Epyc processors in the eve of Zen3 launch of Feb 15th. Xeon has an ability to have a maximum of 4P in one Supermicro X12 or X11 motherboard (they are said to be quite hard to boot and quite expensive Supermicro X11QPH+ costs 1268 euros VAT 0%). Epycs have more cores (max 64 cores per processor) but they are limited to 2P motherboards such as Gigabyte MZ72-HB0 for 772,73 euros VAT 0%. The Zen3s are launching Monday 15th of February 2021, so is there any feeling of PRICE WAR between Intel and AMD. The prices were collected from Alibaba.com and Ebay.de.
PRICE VS PASSMARK.jpg
 
C

cdabc123

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 21, 2016
Messages
2,981
No need. The products hit a reasonable price point already. Intel is Intel so they have 0 incentive in lowering xeon prices and amd may be facing supply issues making it pointless for them to do the same.
 
M

mjlitola

n00b
Joined
Feb 12, 2021
Messages
17
I would think that AMD's chip shortage is not as bad as people are saying. If we estimate that an average Xeon price is ab. USD 1000 (in the server market it was USD 538 in 2015), then Intel sells ab. 5 million Xeon chip per year (with USD 5,91 Billion server sales https://www.thestreet.com/investing...orting-lower-server-cpu-sales-8-key-takeaways). In comparison AMD shipped 1 million Ryzen 5 chips in Q4/2020, so we might easily see some price war. It is better to sell some chips with an average of USD 538 than almost nothing at all with USD 1000 a pop.
 
