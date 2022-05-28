3/8" ball valve that isn't only 1/4" when open?

Looking for a couple G1/4 ball valves that are 3/8" when open. I ordered a couple XSPC ones but they are only 1/4" when open.



The pics of all the other ones I saw look like they are also only 1/4" when open.



I know I can go to Home Depot or Lowe's and get some nice, high quality ones (never had one fail for home plumbing in 15 years), but they are much longer than regular water cooling setup valves and I am not 100% sure that they would be good for a computer water cooling setup.



They claim to be brass, but we all know how much faith we should have in Chinesium products.