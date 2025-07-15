  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
3.5 HDD works in external enclosure but not on either Mobo Sata or aftermarket SATA

RoachForLife

This is follow up to another issue I had. Basically I have 3 different hard drives that will never show up in WIndows when connected either to the SATA port of my Asus Z370E motherboard nor when connected to an aftermarket SATA PCIe board. I have confirmed the following works by using another Drive that was on the motherboard for testing (shows up)
- SATA cable good
- SATA PCIe board good (port good)
- PSU good and SATA power cable good

So I just dont get it, why does it only work when in a USB enclosure? On the PCIe board there are little lights indicating when it can read the HD. Even on boot up, before getting to windows, the other 2 on the unit light up but not this one. (thinking maybe its the port I tried a HD that shows in windows and it works fine).

Just at a loss here. All 3 drives not working are formatted thru windows (when it was on the USB enclosure) as NTFS. I will add that I shucked these from a WD EasyStore. With that said, 2 of the drives in the unit that do show were also shucked (different models tho). Is there such a thing as a limit to how many drives you can have? I figured I was only limited by the 6 SATA ports on the motherboard but then adding an external PCIe card would circumvent this. If anyone has any ideas please let me know. Thanks so much
 
It is one of a few things. First, it could be insufficient power from your PSU (External USB 3.5 has its own power.) It could be a bad/disabled port/cable IN your computer. It could be a 3.3v SATA problem, and the drive(s) never spin(s) up because they think they shouldn't (the USB enclosure may not pass 3.3v.) It could also be combination of all (or none, or some) of these issues. Being that it happens with all internal drives regardless of the SATA source, my guess is power, either 3.3V issue or bad PSU.
 
Interesting thank you. On the psu side I have tried different t cables and ports on the psu itself, and unplugged other drives thinking maybe it can't run enough power thru it. None of that seems to work.

If it's oem locked, is there a way to remove that or probably not. Very interesting on the tape thing I'll have to check that shortly
 
That article is good, but it misses option 3, cut the orange wire. If you cut (and maybe electrical tape) the orange wire for 3.3v from the power supply to the sata connectors, you'll fix the problem, and you don't need to fiddle with tape on the drive or a molex adapter. There's a problem with modern power supplies where all the cables are one color because being useful is no longer en vogue... if you have a modular power supply you can figure it out. If not, maybe you've got a molex power connector chained to the sata, in which case the 3.3v wouldn't go to the molex and that's a good indicator.

Personally, I don't bother to tape the end of the 3.3v if it's a clean cut. It's probably not going to contact anything, and if it does, 3.3v isn't going to hurt much. Probable worst case, dead short, overcurrent turns off the power supply. But you should tape the end for best safety.

I do have easy store shucked drives that need this, so this is most likely the issue.
 
It’s not oem locked. Tape some kapton tape and put it over the 3.3v pin on the SATA power connector. You can also buy premade adapters that do this.
 
You're rigtht and its working now! So the PCIe SATA card came with a daisy chain of SATA power connectors. Basically you plug into one SATA and it extended another 4. I noticed that it was 4wire whereas the OEM are 5. On some of the sites they said you could just cut the last cable for the same effect as the tape so I gave it a try and now its working! Sweet

Does anyone know if
1. The lack of wire is okay for long term?
2. This isnt an OEM cable or name brand, still okay?
3. I ended up finding a Corsair sata cable for testing (not familiar with exactly how psus work and the 'rail) but anyhow Im thinking better to put these drives with this 3rd pin issue on their own port in the PSU rather than using a single "port" with like 6 drives daisy chained. Or does it not matter? (I hope that makes sense, basically to spread my SATA drives over the 3 ports on the PSU rater than just 2 of the ports). Unit is a Corsaid HX750 btw

Thank you all again for the help on this, it was driving me bonkers
 
if you have an extra cable for your psu, you could cut the 3.3 and use that cable just for those drives...
 
Oldest cut cable extender is nearing a decade old. I cut the PSU line for about 5 years now. Find me something that needs 3.3v?
 
