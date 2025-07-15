3.5 HDD works in external enclosure but not on either Mobo Sata or aftermarket SATA

This is follow up to another issue I had. Basically I have 3 different hard drives that will never show up in WIndows when connected either to the SATA port of my Asus Z370E motherboard nor when connected to an aftermarket SATA PCIe board. I have confirmed the following works by using another Drive that was on the motherboard for testing (shows up)

- SATA cable good

- SATA PCIe board good (port good)

- PSU good and SATA power cable good



So I just dont get it, why does it only work when in a USB enclosure? On the PCIe board there are little lights indicating when it can read the HD. Even on boot up, before getting to windows, the other 2 on the unit light up but not this one. (thinking maybe its the port I tried a HD that shows in windows and it works fine).



Just at a loss here. All 3 drives not working are formatted thru windows (when it was on the USB enclosure) as NTFS. I will add that I shucked these from a WD EasyStore. With that said, 2 of the drives in the unit that do show were also shucked (different models tho). Is there such a thing as a limit to how many drives you can have? I figured I was only limited by the 6 SATA ports on the motherboard but then adding an external PCIe card would circumvent this. If anyone has any ideas please let me know. Thanks so much