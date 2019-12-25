I have a pretty unique build that i'm working on right now consisting of the illusive 64-bit Socket 478 3.4Ghz Pentium 4 SL7Q8, an Albatron PX915P4C Pro Motherboard, and 4GB DDR PC3200. It currently is running 64-bit Windows 7 and has a GTX 750Ti as its GPU, and some cheap 120GB SSD as its main drive running off SATA. I ziptied a Kraken M22 to the board for CPU cooling. It's in some retro looking case I got off EBay earlier this month, it has green LEDs, I am not sure what it is called. Some pictures, mind the clutter. {} As you can see, its running Windows 7 at the moment. You can't really tell from the picture but it is 64-bit. {}