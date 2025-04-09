3/4 birch plywood desktop, good enough for dual 32" monitor arms?

The Mad Atheist

The Mad Atheist

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 9, 2018
Messages
4,006
Thinking of using 3/4 birch plywood for desktop, mounted on 23" deep X 50"-ish wide H frame desk.
Should it be strong enough for dual 32" monitor arms on single post, using a top and bottom reinforcement plates for the clamps?

I want at least a 2ft x 6ft wide top, maybe a 2'6" deep.
I think the legs are 23", so the extra depth top should be a issue.

This is the desk I bought. The stock top is split in half.
Going 2ft will allow me to double the thickness, but I feel I like I want to have an extra 1/2ft.
I could also reinforce the rear with C-channel or other ways

Opinions?
 
Ez, just frame it in some way with metal or wood. Aluminum square, steal L or c channel, 2x4s, or other things. 3/4 is pretty strong when supported
 
You should be fine.

https://imgur.com/gallery/custom-dual-surface-deskhaus-apex-pro-UewOhWI

1744167303342.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top