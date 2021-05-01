2x3090 NVLINK Owners: How do you enable SLI these days?

BusyBeaverHP
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Jun 22, 2009
- Messages
- 432
Two Asus Strix RTX 3090's with an NVLINK on an MSI X570 Godlike
Hardware-wise no problem, it's all detected
I got this far, where NVIDIA Control Panel gave me issues
Everytime I apply "Maximize 3D Performance, it reverts back to "Disable SLI"
Researched the problem, and it looks like Implicit SLI disabled:
https://forums.tomshardware.com/threads/2x3090s-cant-turn-on-sli-nvlink.3697423/post-22291166
According to this passage, DX12 and Vulkan games should still leverage 2x 3090's... but my EVGA Precision monitor only shows 1 GPU active for RDR2 and 3DMark Port Royal...
2x3090 owners: what's the trick and how do you currently make it work?
