2x3090 NVLINK Owners: How do you enable SLI these days?

Two Asus Strix RTX 3090's with an NVLINK on an MSI X570 GodlikeHardware-wise no problem, it's all detectedI got this far, where NVIDIA Control Panel gave me issuesEverytime I apply "Maximize 3D Performance, it reverts back to "Disable SLI"Researched the problem, and it looks like Implicit SLI disabled:According to this passage, DX12 and Vulkan games should still leverage 2x 3090's... but my EVGA Precision monitor only shows 1 GPU active for RDR2 and 3DMark Port Royal...2x3090 owners: what's the trick and how do you currently make it work?