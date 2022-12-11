2x2 DP 1.4 144Hz 2K switch recommendation?

Anyone have recommendations for a good one? A single KVM would be nice, but I could live with separate video and keyboard/mouse switches. Needs 144Hz@2K on both monitors, though. I've seen several links to this https://www.amazon.com/product-reviews/B09STVW821, including on their own website, but 25% of ratings are 1 or 2 stars, and the problems people report are pretty nasty: it's not consistent about passing EDID, so windows will bounce around when switching, sometimes it has a really long switching time (but mostly on Mac, apparently), it has a really loud beep when switching that you can't disable, the USB2 ports for keyboard & mouse are missing all sorts of functionality, etc.
I've got a decent 1x2 KMP switch now, but it's over a year old and starting to flake out...and it's really annoying because I only have the second monitor on one computer, and since it's not a KVM, I have to manually sleep one computer before using the next (at the time I got it I couldn't find a KVM with DP.)
