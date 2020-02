dual rank is usually more strain on a memory controller, but also is faster at the same MHz speed as single rank sticks. Click to expand...

Quad rank is usually too much and cannot take even more advantage of interleaving because you can still always only access a single rank at a time

It is not "more of a strain." If anything of it to be is less of a strain. This is due to the fact that dual rank can have a page within one of the ranks(banks) and therefore more page hits. Dual rank always performs better, and is what you actually want. But if you were to run particular tests it may seem "less." Interleaved dual ranks will always provide the best performance.Strain comes with voltage, installed banks (more installed more interference), and out of spec configurations. Going out of spec is entirely a different argument.Incorrect, the whitepapers specify for Intel's IMC, that the memory controller in dual-channel symmetrical mode (interleaved) can do such with pages. AMD's IMC is similar:This is why multi channel does better. Interleaved always performs better and having all banks installed can be better. They are designed to perform as so, and will operate as long as all configuration are held in occordance to specifications. Note, this does not include other factors of the IMC's abilities, e.g. Intel's Fast Memory Access, or what AMD IMC's abilities are. It is when you use a higher than rated speed of the controller spec, and voltage that "it is an issue." If you have a little Google Fu, you will find a-many-a-rabbit-holes about this: https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/amd-ryzen-3000-best-memory-timings,6310-2.html . The trick is not to think of it as "bandwidth" but as pages retrieved from memory.Note: I know we are talking about Ryzens, but used Intel's as an example since the documents were quicker to find.