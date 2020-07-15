2x14TB drives both won't show up in Windows/Synology

I recently purchased two brand new 14TB WD DC HC530 drives, and I got them in the mail today.
I hooked them up to my PC via USB dock. They either don't show up in Disk Management, or if they do, it's as a 751GB drive that won't initialize with CRC errors.
I hooked them up using a WD USB interface (pull from a WD Easystore), and they freeze the computer.
I hooked them up direct using a SATA cable and SATA power cable, and they don't show up in Windows or Bios. I double checked with another hdd and the cable is good. I also tried using a molex to SATA power adapter in case there is the 3V power issue, and still nothing. I tried this in 3 different computers all with the same results (Intel B360, Intel Z370, Intel Z490 chipsets).
I put them in my Synology NAS, and they don't show up there either.
What am I missing?
Here's the Model number: WUH721414ALE604
W- Western Digital
U - Ultrastar
H - Helium
72 - 7200 RPM
1414 - 14TB
AL - Generation and Height
E6 - 512k sectors / SATA 6 (not SAS)
0 - Power Disable Pin 3 support
4 - No Encryption
I find it hard to believe I got TWO brand new drives and both of them are duds. Any ideas?
Last edited: