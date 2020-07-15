2x14TB drives both won't show up in Windows/Synology

I recently purchased two brand new 14TB WD DC HC530 drives, and I got them in the mail today.



I hooked them up to my PC via USB dock. They either don't show up in Disk Management, or if they do, it's as a 751GB drive that won't initialize with CRC errors.



I hooked them up using a WD USB interface (pull from a WD Easystore), and they freeze the computer.



I hooked them up direct using a SATA cable and SATA power cable, and they don't show up in Windows or Bios. I double checked with another hdd and the cable is good. I also tried using a molex to SATA power adapter in case there is the 3V power issue, and still nothing. I tried this in 3 different computers all with the same results (Intel B360, Intel Z370, Intel Z490 chipsets).



I put them in my Synology NAS, and they don't show up there either.



What am I missing?



Here's the Model number: WUH721414ALE604

W- Western Digital

U - Ultrastar

H - Helium

72 - 7200 RPM

1414 - 14TB

AL - Generation and Height

E6 - 512k sectors / SATA 6 (not SAS)

0 - Power Disable Pin 3 support

4 - No Encryption



I find it hard to believe I got TWO brand new drives and both of them are duds. Any ideas?