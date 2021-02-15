2x120mm Noctua or 1x200mm Cooler Master?

I have had a HAF912 case for the last 10 years and I like it. I have multiple fan options, however for the 200mm fans I can only install a Cooler Master one, the others 200mm do not fit. I only have 1 200mm and it's not that great. All the other fans I have are 120mm. I was looking to replace all my fans by high quality low noise fans and I think the ones from Noctua are what I'm looking for.



However Noctua confirmed that their 200mm fan do not fit my case and I have 2 places (front and top) where I can install those 200mm fans. For the top fans, I have 2x120mm. Should I just put again 2x120mm from Noctua or get another 200mm from Cooler Master ?