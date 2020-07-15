2x HP Prodesk G4 i5-8500, 8gb ram, 128gb ssd ($349ea)

P

pvtgoose

Weaksauce
Joined
Jul 8, 2004
Messages
114
I have 2, they have been powered on only to ensure that they do. Trying to get what I can back out. Price is shipped. Will do both for $650.

Verified that both boot just fine.

Includes a copy of win10pro, the box, charger, keyboard, and mouse, wifi (9560), ssd is 128gb nvme.

https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c06057132

Heatware under pvtgoose

IMG_20200715_183111.jpg
IMG_20200715_183204.jpg
IMG_20200715_183209.jpg
