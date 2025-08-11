  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

2x 5090 ROG Astral - $2999ea

P

pvtgoose

Limp Gawd
2FA
Joined
Jul 8, 2004
Messages
202
I have two of these, still sealed. They are on ebay but I'd rather sell them here. I may get a few more, I think its a pretty good discount.

I can do PP F&F, or split the cost to do a proper PP invoice ($100 split in half is $50).

My heat is my name, mostly I buy on this form, but I sell a lot on ebay as well. I have 2FA, etc... Mostly my participation on H is to buy things, admittedly, but I do that quite a bit!

Shipping is free, unless Hawaii/Alaska, then I need to look. This week shipping may take an extra day or so (first week of school).

Please be prepared, this thing is enormous, but water blocks are available (if you dare) which make it quite tiny.
 

Attachments

  • PXL_20250724_225152661.jpg
    PXL_20250724_225152661.jpg
    372.1 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top