2x 3080 Evga 10gb FS cheap

2x EVGA XC3 GeForce RTX 3080 10GB - LHR pulled from my Falcon Northwest system. Cards have very little use because i work offshore 42/21 rotation. Order date April of 2022.



Price: $500+shipping

Reason for Sale: 4090 upgrade

Location of card: Pasadena Tx

High Res pictures can be requested

Comes in anti static bag

Pay Pal

Insurance on the card paid by me.



Bruce