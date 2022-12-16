2x 3080 Evga 10gb FS cheap

Epyon

Oct 25, 2001
1,064
2x EVGA XC3 GeForce RTX 3080 10GB - LHR pulled from my Falcon Northwest system. Cards have very little use because i work offshore 42/21 rotation. Order date April of 2022.

Price: $500+shipping
Reason for Sale: 4090 upgrade
Location of card: Pasadena Tx
High Res pictures can be requested
Comes in anti static bag
Pay Pal
Insurance on the card paid by me.

Bruce
 
Jan 26, 2007
1,367
bump, good luck on your sale! i bought evga rtx 3080 xc3 for same price. Good card's!
 
