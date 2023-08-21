2x 2013 MacBook Pros For Sale

WhatTheSchmidt
1st one - Great condition $275:
Apple MacBook Pro 15.4" 2013 A1398 EMC 2745
Apple Order Number ME294LL/A macOS 11.7.5 Big Sur 2.3GHz Quad-Core Intel Core i7-4850HQ 16 GB DDR3 RAM 1600MHz 500 GB Solid State Hard Drive Geforce GT 750M 2GB VRAM 15.4" 2880x1800 Retina Display (Great Condition) Comes with MagSafe 2 AC Adapter
2nd one - Good condition $250
Apple MacBook Pro 15.4" 2013 A1398 EMC 2745
Apple Order Number ME294LL/A macOS 11.7.5 Big Sur 2.3GHz Quad-Core Intel Core i7-4850HQ 16 GB DDR3 RAM 1600MHz 500 GB Solid State Hard Drive Geforce GT 750M 2GB VRAM 15.4" 2880x1800 Retina Display (Great Condition) Comes with case and MagSafe 2 AC Adapter
Both for $475.
