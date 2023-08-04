2x 16TB WD Gold HA750 Enterprise HDDs / HP Aero 13.3" laptop - Ryzen 7 5800U, 2TB, 16GB

Centauri
1) 2x 16TB WD Gold HA750 Enterprise HDDs
Bought in '22, been using them in RAID0 for storage in my main system. Minimal use relative to their intended design. Selling as a pair; $450 shipped, CONUS.
2) HP Aero 13.3" laptop - Ryzen 7 5800U, 2TB, 16GB
Absolutely mint condition. As soon as I got it I upgraded the drive to a 2TB WD Green - and did, IMO, a rather expert job of replacing the rubber grip strips on the underside of the laptop that hid the screws.
Asking $575-shipped CONUS
