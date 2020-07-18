2TB NVME QLC SSD for gaming?

CraptacularOne said: As for a QLC drive good enough for games? You won't even be able to tell the difference. Click to expand...

Well, yes and no. I'm perfectly happy with all my SATA SSDs for all the games I've bought until now. No game is designed to take advantage of speeds higher than SATA.Thing is, new consoles are debuting with NVME drives offering insane 5-8gpbs read speeds and there's been so much covered about how this is enabling instant game loading, asset loading on the fly, etc. Nvidia's Ampere is supposed to use NVCache which will use high-speed NVME drives as another type of "memory" to load assets from, provided it's fast enough. Basically, next-gen games are being engineered to take advantage of these speeds, unlike until now, where HDD was the baseline and its slow speeds dictated how levels were designed (loading hallways, elevator rides, etc). Taking this into account, and expecting this performance to at least partially translate to PCs, is what's motivating my search for a new NVME 2TB drive for my game library. As long as the speeds are high, within the PCIe3 constrains, it seems like TLC or QLC won't matter for me, since the only writing I'd do is the actual games being installed and then any occasional small Word/Excel files I'm working on regularly.I'm certainly a bit ahead of the curve, and not planning on buying right now because a) SSDs have gone up in price and b) no games can take advantage of this fast loading yet. Still, I'm envisioning what I'll need with an eye to purchase this 2nd half of 2020.