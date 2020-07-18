2TB NVME QLC SSD for gaming?

euskalzabe
I currently use a SATA 2TB SSD that I’m going to move to my secondary gaming pc, and was thinking it’d make sense to get an NVME this time around since prices aren’t too different. I’ll be “stuck” on pcie3 for a couple years so theres no point in waiting for pcie4 ssd. anything around 3500mbps read / 3000mbps write will do just fine, and get me part of the way to next gen games that hopefully will load much faster thanks to console innovations translating well to pc hardware.
I’m wondering if a QLC drive would be good enough as a gaming drive? I’ve only used MLC and TLC drives before and I’ve read that QLC can really take a hit. I don’t hammer these drives, no massive file Transfers except the 1st time when I copy all my steam library. I figured QLC would be fine as read speed is what matters more, but figured I’d ask how those of you with QLC drives feel about your experience?
