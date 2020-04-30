2nd portable display for laptop on Win 10 64bit Home.

The Mad Atheist

Mar 9, 2018
1,082
Ran dual extended displays on my home Vista system, missing the fun with laptops. Going to get a USB C monitor soon with my new laptop.

Is there a way for Windows to remember icon positions on the temp display if I choose not to plug the 2nd display in?
I can't remember if Stardock Fenses has that function.
 
