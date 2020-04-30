2nd portable display for laptop on Win 10 64bit Home.

The Mad Atheist
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 9, 2018
- Messages
- 1,082
Ran dual extended displays on my home Vista system, missing the fun with laptops. Going to get a USB C monitor soon with my new laptop.
Is there a way for Windows to remember icon positions on the temp display if I choose not to plug the 2nd display in?
I can't remember if Stardock Fenses has that function.
