2nd hand stuff for home lab for latest ESXi (6.7 U3)

Hi,
I need to set something up at home to play with. I have HBAs and disks already so just need board, CPU and RAM; on the RAM won't ever need more than 128GB and don't care in what sizing (4GB, 8GB dimms etc.) just whatever overall combo is cheapest.
It must be supported by the latest version of ESXi.
Thanks!
