2K Games pulls out of GeForce Now, too

Major blow to GeForce Now !!!!
"Soon after, Activision Blizzard asked for its games to be removed; Bloomberg attributed the takedown to the publisher’s desire for a formal commercial agreement with Nvidia regarding the games’ presence on GeForce Now. The same lack of a commercial agreement is believed to be behind Bethesda Softworks removing all but one of its supported titles from a library that numbered about 80 at launch.
GeForce Now offers free one-hour trial sessions to anyone, or a membership (with unlimited game time) that is free for 90 days, followed by $4.99 per month for the next nine months.
Earlier this week, Hinterland Studio founder Raphael van Lierop said that Nvidia never asked the developer’s permission to include The Long Dark in GeForce Now, and as such he had asked for it to be removed. “Please take your complaints to them, not us,” van Lierop tweeted on Sunday. “Devs should control where their games exist.”"
https://www.polygon.com/2020/3/6/21168551/nvidia-geforce-now-list-of-games-taken-down-2k-games
