2K Games pulls out of GeForce Now, too

Major blow to GeForce Now !!!!

"Soon after, Activision Blizzard asked for its games to be removed; Bloomberg attributed the takedown to the publisher’s desire for a formal commercial agreement with Nvidia regarding the games’ presence on GeForce Now. The same lack of a commercial agreement is believed to be behind Bethesda Softworks removing all but one of its supported titles from a library that numbered about 80 at launch.

GeForce Now offers free one-hour trial sessions to anyone, or a membership (with unlimited game time) that is free for 90 days, followed by $4.99 per month for the next nine months.

Earlier this week, Hinterland Studio founder Raphael van Lierop said that Nvidia never asked the developer’s permission to include The Long Dark in GeForce Now, and as such he had asked for it to be removed. “Please take your complaints to them, not us,” van Lierop tweeted on Sunday. “Devs should control where their games exist.”"

https://www.polygon.com/2020/3/6/21168551/nvidia-geforce-now-list-of-games-taken-down-2k-games
 
That's kind of a shame.

I pictured the Civilization series as being one of the few types of games that would work well streaming it remotely, as games like that are not particularly sensitive to latency...
 
shrug, i'd say this isn't even a niche use case for streaming at this point. It's barely an edge case. the ROI isn't worth it.
 
So it sounds sortof of like Nvidia just bought a bunch of licenses to these games and out them up on the streaming service without talking to the rights holders?

If that is the case, that was incredibly stupid of them. Of course this would happen.

A seat sharing arrangement like what a streaming service offers would by necessity require a higher cost per seat than the dedicated one time purchase per person model.
 
