2K Forum is Gone

Zarathustra[H]
Extremely [H]
- Joined
Oct 29, 2000
- Messages
- 36,821
Well, that's really annoying.
The 2K Forum seems to have been unceremoniously deleted from existence without as much as an alert or warning to users.
https://forums.2k.com just redirects to 2K's main page now.
I had over a decade of posts and information on there I referred to on occasion, having joined in the year before the release of Sid Meier's Civilization V to discuss that anticipated release.
It's a real shame, and really shitty of 2K to just remove it like that.
Just had to vent somewhere.
