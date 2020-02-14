$2K budget (could go higher). Looking for 14-15" numeric pad, good screen, some power

Not sure if I could get by without the number pad..looking for a mobile powerhouse, but still want it managable (maybe 5lbs).

Good screen is important. I don't game, but I'd like to be able to.

Mostly network engineering apps including office and adobe photoshop.

On the fence on the P53 but a good build looks like $3k.
 
