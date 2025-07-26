  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
285 boost to 3.2ghz all core?

E

Epyon

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 25, 2001
Messages
1,437
so the 285 (non K) cpu goes to 3.2ghz on all the cores and does not go any higher is that normal? Its The falcon Northwest Tiki i got. its been 4 months so i have no idea if its normal but i know everyone hates the cpu's.
 
it should be able to boost some cores to 5.6. so no, its being limited by something or for some reason. maybe ask them.

1753560374434.png
 
I think it was Houdini. I open up handbrake and they are boosting much higher. I was for sure houdini would be coded to use the full cpu but i guess not.
 
