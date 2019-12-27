2700x OOS @ Amazon, should I be worried?

So yesterday I ordered a shiny new Ryzen 7 2700x with an expected in stock date of the 28th or 29th (I don't remember which) and a delivery date of Monday December 30th. When I clicked submit order, this was the confirmed delivery date and if I go to order status, it still shows Monday as the estimated delivery date. This morning I hop on and see that if you order now, the CPU is expected something like January 7th with delivery on the 8th. Then a bit later, it's showing out of stock as in you can't even add it to cart now. So for those with more CPU/Hardware ordering experience on Amazon with this apparently high demand item, should I be worried I'm now in for a long wait or does Amazon sell these things based on expected shipment quantities or something like that?