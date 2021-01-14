2700 on b550 won’t downclock w/ manual oc

Built my son a computer out of mostly spare parts.



ryzen 2700 / msi b550 gaming plus / 16gb 3600mhz hynix cjr





ive set bios to 40x and 1.35v and it boots and benchmarks great. Picked up about 17% multi core in r20. However the CPU does not downclock anymore. It’s constantly at 4ghz no matter the windows power plan or the power options in the bios. I’ve updated to the latest stable bios as well.



yes b550 doesn’t officially support pinnacle ridge but that’s 16MB/128Mb BIOS boards, this board has 32MB/256Mb BIOS



so anyways how can I make my processor down clock at idle.