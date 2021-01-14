2700 on b550 won’t downclock w/ manual oc

Built my son a computer out of mostly spare parts.

ryzen 2700 / msi b550 gaming plus / 16gb 3600mhz hynix cjr


ive set bios to 40x and 1.35v and it boots and benchmarks great. Picked up about 17% multi core in r20. However the CPU does not downclock anymore. It’s constantly at 4ghz no matter the windows power plan or the power options in the bios. I’ve updated to the latest stable bios as well.

yes b550 doesn’t officially support pinnacle ridge but that’s 16MB/128Mb BIOS boards, this board has 32MB/256Mb BIOS

so anyways how can I make my processor down clock at idle.
 
R

Ready4Dis

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 4, 2015
Messages
2,457
I was going to say, I'm surprised it even booted! I don't have an answer, just listening in. Did you try installing ryzen master to see if it's possible through there? I just don't know since it's not claimed support anyways.
 
Think about it like this, the big bios x470 and X570 boards got support for the entire suite of processors without any issues. I did plenty of research, the chipset internally officially supports any micro code that it’s programmed for.

I did finally get the processor to clock down playing around with windows minimum and maximum power state settings, but they don’t stick after a reboot
 
