27" qhd for gaming and work recommendations

Hi,



I'm looking for a high refresh 27" qhd monitor for gaming and work with colors, I read a lot of posts and reviews and still undecided.

I was looking at 27GP850 but I keep reading about very low contrast and deep sleep issues. Also I had Asus PG279QM on my list but I read that it had a grainy coating or "AUO panels have this weird star lighting effect, not obvious until you crank the brightness, easily over 40 small sub pixels flashing, dust under the panel."

Gigabyte M27Q-X has the same panel mady by Sharp as MSI MAG274QRX but worse performance with overdrive since it doesn't have a single overdrive experience as MSI.

Also there is Alienware AW2723DF but locks everything in srgb mode. And there is also MSI MAG274QRF-QD and MAG274QRX.

I would like some opinions on the ones mentioned above or other recommendations (maybe a 32" 4K but I don't know if a laptop 3070 can handle games, anyway I avoid curved ones.)



I would like:

1. Single overdrive experience

2. Low ghosting/inverse ghosting at maximum refresh, 120hz and 60hz with single overdrive setting.

3. sRGB mode/clamp with options not locked (at least brightness).

4. No grainy coating.

5. As much as IPS can do to have better black uniformity/viewing angles/ips glow.



Also 8bit with FRC for 10bit, does have flickering to strain your eyes like pwm or elmb/bfi? Because I avoid this settings.



Thank you