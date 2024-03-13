27" or 32" monitors with the option to disable DP "deep sleep"?

What the title says. I'm looking for a 27" or 32" 1440p or 4k monitor (preferably 120hz+) that allows you to turn off "deep sleep" mode via displayport. In more practical terms, I WANT A MONITOR I CAN TURN OFF WITHOUT WINDOWS THINKING IT DISAPPEARED FROM EXISTENCE AND REARRANGING MY DESKTOP ICONS.



I have two LG monitors that immediately "disconnect" as soon as you turn them off. But my Alienware AW2518H, Alienware AW3418DW, Asus PG35VQ, and Viewsonic XG321UG all have a "deep sleep" option that allows you to turn the monitor off, but Windows still sees it at as connected.



Thinking this was an LG specific issue, I wasted $250 buying a Dell S2721DGF, only to find that there's no way to disable "deep sleep". Being a secondary/side monitor, this inability to turn it off without Windows thinking I unplugged it makes it completely worthless to me.



If anyone can recommend me a decent 27"/32" 1440p/4k monitor that I can turn off without Windows thinking I unplugged it, I would be eternally grateful. You would think this would be basic minimum monitor functionality in 2024 (or any year, really), but apparently not.



(pretend HDR support so that I can use RTX HDR without unplugging my second monitor would also be a huge bonus, but not a requirement).