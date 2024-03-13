27" or 32" monitors with the option to disable DP "deep sleep"?

What the title says. I'm looking for a 27" or 32" 1440p or 4k monitor (preferably 120hz+) that allows you to turn off "deep sleep" mode via displayport. In more practical terms, I WANT A MONITOR I CAN TURN OFF WITHOUT WINDOWS THINKING IT DISAPPEARED FROM EXISTENCE AND REARRANGING MY DESKTOP ICONS.

I have two LG monitors that immediately "disconnect" as soon as you turn them off. But my Alienware AW2518H, Alienware AW3418DW, Asus PG35VQ, and Viewsonic XG321UG all have a "deep sleep" option that allows you to turn the monitor off, but Windows still sees it at as connected.

Thinking this was an LG specific issue, I wasted $250 buying a Dell S2721DGF, only to find that there's no way to disable "deep sleep". Being a secondary/side monitor, this inability to turn it off without Windows thinking I unplugged it makes it completely worthless to me.

If anyone can recommend me a decent 27"/32" 1440p/4k monitor that I can turn off without Windows thinking I unplugged it, I would be eternally grateful. You would think this would be basic minimum monitor functionality in 2024 (or any year, really), but apparently not.

(pretend HDR support so that I can use RTX HDR without unplugging my second monitor would also be a huge bonus, but not a requirement).
 
My old PG348Q had that, though in 15+ years I don't think I've ever pressed the power button on a monitor unless I was unplugging it to move it. When I lock my PC and walk away the displays go to sleep and everything is fine / stays where it was.
 
All 3 of my curved Sammy's go to sleep whenever I lock or sleep my pc, and wake up whenever I power it back up, which is frequently, as I switch back & forth between work & personal uses several times during the day.

As for the icon rearrangement, I thought that was a Windows issue, and AFAIK, it has been fixed for a while now ?
 
My icons are still doing whacky stuff even on Windows 11, but that isn't really the big issue.

I want to be able to turn my second monitor off or on while playing a game (or really just using my computer in general) without it triggering a hardware disconnected/reconnected event that causes my primary display to flash and do a weird resize animation. Without the option to disable DP deep sleep on the monitor, that's impossible.
 
