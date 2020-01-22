27" Gsync + Freesync 144hz 1440p monitor 329.99 Amazon

I was thinking about getting a new monitor that supports gsync, and for some reason I wanted to find out how much my current one was going for. That's when I learned something. Apparently, my monitor came with freesync only when I bought it, and early last year it became Gsync certified. Considering the price, has both freesync and gsync, and the cheapest comparable gsync monitor on the market is over a 100 dollars more, I thought I would share. Because they don't advertise it as gsync compatible, I could see how it would be over looked. Time for me to adjust some settings. https://www.amazon.com/Acer-XG270HU-27-inch-FREESYNC-Widescreen/dp/B00VRCLHYS/ref=sr_1_12?keywords=acer+144hz+1440p+monitor&qid=1579673941&sr=8-12&th=1#customerReviews