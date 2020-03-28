27" Budget Work Monitor

So I'm going to be working remote for probably a lot longer since I work in NYC. I was given a Surface Book 3 to use to reduce strain of our CITRIX VM environment.



Don't want to kvm so looking for a good 27" or I guess 24" for strictly working. I am ERP guy and do all work in SQL Developer/Excel/Word/Access /Chrome etc.



So text clarity and easy on the eyes is all I'm looking for.



Anything under 200 that fits this that anyone can recommend?



Thanks