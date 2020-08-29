27" 4K Monitor Windows 10 blurry problem

gokhyildiz
n00b
- Joined
- Aug 28, 2020
- Messages
- 5
Hello everyone, have a nice day,
I was facing the same problem on 15.6 "1080p notebook screens. But I was taking care of it with the 15.6" dpi fix (http://windows10-dpi-fix.xpexplorer.com/) program. This time I have the same problem on a 27" 4k monitor, but I couldn't find a solution.
Any suggestions? Thank you.
I was facing the same problem on 15.6 "1080p notebook screens. But I was taking care of it with the 15.6" dpi fix (http://windows10-dpi-fix.xpexplorer.com/) program. This time I have the same problem on a 27" 4k monitor, but I couldn't find a solution.
Any suggestions? Thank you.