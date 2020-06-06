Concentric
Gawd
- Joined
- Oct 15, 2007
- Messages
- 1,007
27"+ 1440p 120Hz+ HDR G-Sync/FreeSync
Does a good monitor with all of the above exist?
I am looking at the LG 27GL850, which claims to be HDR10, but Linus said in his review that the HDR is lacking/non-existent.
Anyone in the same position and decided what to go for?
