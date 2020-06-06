27"+ 1440p 120Hz+ HDR G-Sync/FreeSync

C

Concentric

Gawd
Joined
Oct 15, 2007
Messages
1,007
27"+ 1440p 120Hz+ HDR G-Sync/FreeSync

Does a good monitor with all of the above exist?

I am looking at the LG 27GL850, which claims to be HDR10, but Linus said in his review that the HDR is lacking/non-existent.

Anyone in the same position and decided what to go for?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top