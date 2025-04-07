2690V2 VS 2698V2, Worth Exchanging Cores for Clockrate? -- 2013 Mac Pro

I have a pretty basic question.



I have a Mac Pro 2013 that I am going to be using for streaming and content creation. I know the SSD can be written to faster, and I can get faster blender runs, but its largely thru brute force CPU clock rate.



The 2690V2 is a 10 core cpu that settles at 3ghz or so.



The 2698V2 is a 4 core that ramps up to 4 or 4.2 ghz.



Thing is the Mac Pro has a giant central core cooler. I have to blow dust out of it once in a blue moon, and then with the fan at 100% it stays at 34C. I can imagine that the clock difference would make a lot of heat.



Clocks VS Cores, what would be good for Blender, OBS, and maybe running a VM or two? Currently my 10 core does fine, but I am curious what 4ghz would do in this machine.



This Mac replaces a build I had with an Asus P9X79LE. It was given to me by someone I ended up fighting with, and it honestly makes too much heat. So the change was nice. However, would the 98 be like going back to that other machine? It heat soaked my room.