256gb late model 2230 Kioxias are junk?

So I'm the IT guy for a shmedium sized company. I've started deploying all new laptops with aftermarket 512GB drives. I figured it was time as more and more users were having issues keeping within 256GB. Most of our users are on 5x40 gen Dell Latitudes and holy smokes the 256GB Kioxias that came with those things are absolute trash. They are the 2230 form factor BG5 and BG6 drives. ANY 512GB drive, even an gen3 2230 from like 2020 are faster. It's nuts. I've used some 256GB 2230 from WD and Samsung and they aren't as fast as 512GB drives, but they aren't as slow as these Kioxias. Anyone else encouter this?
 
most OEMs use the slowest cheapest NVMe drives, its not that they are trash, they are bottom of the barrel SKUs, and for 99% of office users, they work fine and they wont ever notice.
 
I bought an XG8 512GB OEM off eBay for $28 last October. Still works great and is plenty fast. Really depends on the specs.
 
yup that^^
these are what i just pulled from a couple dells, the 2230 is out of a optiplex 7040 micro-sff machine, and the micron is out of a 5060 sff. one is only sata...

1761071986542.png
 
