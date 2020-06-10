$2500 CAD 1440p Black/White/Purple?! theme build

helluvagood
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Apr 5, 2011
- Messages
- 92
Hey guys,
Excited to do my second PC build. Had lots of help with my first one on here over 5 years ago!
This one will be more for the aesthetics, willing to pay the premium.
1) What will you be doing with this PC? Gaming? Photoshop? Web browsing? etc
1440p gaming - latest AAA titles.
2) What's your budget? Are tax and shipping included?
$2500 CAD. Up to $3000 for aesthetics
3) Which country do you live in? If the U.S, please tell us the state and city if possible.
Canada - will buy mainly from www.memoryexpress.com
4) What exact parts do you need for that budget? CPU, RAM, case, etc. The word "Everything" is not a valid answer. Please list out all the parts you'll need.
New build, need all the parts and windows 10.
Preference on parts:
Emphasis on black/white/purple theme (if there are purple parts out there). At the very minimum would like purple cable sleeves.
Prefer LED parts - RAM, mobo, fans, cooler.
Case: NZXT H510i + 2 1200mm LED Fans
CPU: Ryzen
MOBO: x570 black/white
Storage: 1TB M.2 and at least 2TB of SSD storage
Cooler: On the fence about NZXT Kraken AIO - I do like the look
5) If reusing any parts, what parts will you be reusing? Please be especially specific about the power supply. List make and model.
None.
6) Will you be overclocking?
No.
7) What is the max resolution of your monitor? What size is it?
3440 x 1440
8) When do you plan on building/buying the PC?
Few weeks.
Thanks for the read!
Excited to do my second PC build. Had lots of help with my first one on here over 5 years ago!
This one will be more for the aesthetics, willing to pay the premium.
1) What will you be doing with this PC? Gaming? Photoshop? Web browsing? etc
1440p gaming - latest AAA titles.
2) What's your budget? Are tax and shipping included?
$2500 CAD. Up to $3000 for aesthetics
3) Which country do you live in? If the U.S, please tell us the state and city if possible.
Canada - will buy mainly from www.memoryexpress.com
4) What exact parts do you need for that budget? CPU, RAM, case, etc. The word "Everything" is not a valid answer. Please list out all the parts you'll need.
New build, need all the parts and windows 10.
Preference on parts:
Emphasis on black/white/purple theme (if there are purple parts out there). At the very minimum would like purple cable sleeves.
Prefer LED parts - RAM, mobo, fans, cooler.
Case: NZXT H510i + 2 1200mm LED Fans
CPU: Ryzen
MOBO: x570 black/white
Storage: 1TB M.2 and at least 2TB of SSD storage
Cooler: On the fence about NZXT Kraken AIO - I do like the look
5) If reusing any parts, what parts will you be reusing? Please be especially specific about the power supply. List make and model.
None.
6) Will you be overclocking?
No.
7) What is the max resolution of your monitor? What size is it?
3440 x 1440
8) When do you plan on building/buying the PC?
Few weeks.
Thanks for the read!