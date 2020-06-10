$2500 CAD 1440p Black/White/Purple?! theme build

Hey guys,

Excited to do my second PC build. Had lots of help with my first one on here over 5 years ago!
This one will be more for the aesthetics, willing to pay the premium.

1) What will you be doing with this PC? Gaming? Photoshop? Web browsing? etc
1440p gaming - latest AAA titles.

2) What's your budget? Are tax and shipping included?
$2500 CAD. Up to $3000 for aesthetics

3) Which country do you live in? If the U.S, please tell us the state and city if possible.
Canada - will buy mainly from www.memoryexpress.com

4) What exact parts do you need for that budget? CPU, RAM, case, etc. The word "Everything" is not a valid answer. Please list out all the parts you'll need.
New build, need all the parts and windows 10.

Preference on parts:

Emphasis on black/white/purple theme (if there are purple parts out there). At the very minimum would like purple cable sleeves.
Prefer LED parts - RAM, mobo, fans, cooler.

Case: NZXT H510i + 2 1200mm LED Fans
CPU: Ryzen
MOBO: x570 black/white
Storage: 1TB M.2 and at least 2TB of SSD storage
Cooler: On the fence about NZXT Kraken AIO - I do like the look


5) If reusing any parts, what parts will you be reusing? Please be especially specific about the power supply. List make and model.

None.

6) Will you be overclocking?
No.

7) What is the max resolution of your monitor? What size is it?
3440 x 1440

8) When do you plan on building/buying the PC?
Few weeks.


Thanks for the read!
 
I'm sure others will tell you the same, but if you can wait until the mid to late fall before doing your build I would.
The big reason why is both nVidia and AMD are going to be dropping their next gen flagship videocards.
AMD will have (purportedly) it's first flagship competitive video card in 5 or so years with HDMI 2.1, DP 2.0, and most notably Raytracing.
And nVidia will have a leap-frog generation after having an only marginally better and incredibly expensive 2000 series with all but useless Raytracing except at much lower resolutions.

Even if you don't plan on buying one of those newer video cards, the market on what is currently the top will drop drastically in price. With a $2500 build price, I would likely recommend spending $1000 on the video card alone, and if you're going to spend that much money you might as well, once again, wait until next gen.

Ryzen Gen 3 (4000 series) is also due out in that same time frame. AMD is saying it's also going to eclipse Ryzen 2 (3000 series) in terms of performance by up to 50%.

Hype aside, you only build a machine every 5 years or so. So waiting a little longer would be my strong recommendation. Especially when spending that level of cash.
 
