$2500 CAD 1440p Black/White/Purple?! theme build

I'm sure others will tell you the same, but if you can wait until the mid to late fall before doing your build I would.

The big reason why is both nVidia and AMD are going to be dropping their next gen flagship videocards.

AMD will have (purportedly) it's first flagship competitive video card in 5 or so years with HDMI 2.1, DP 2.0, and most notably Raytracing.

And nVidia will have a leap-frog generation after having an only marginally better and incredibly expensive 2000 series with all but useless Raytracing except at much lower resolutions.



Even if you don't plan on buying one of those newer video cards, the market on what is currently the top will drop drastically in price. With a $2500 build price, I would likely recommend spending $1000 on the video card alone, and if you're going to spend that much money you might as well, once again, wait until next gen.



Ryzen Gen 3 (4000 series) is also due out in that same time frame. AMD is saying it's also going to eclipse Ryzen 2 (3000 series) in terms of performance by up to 50%.



Hype aside, you only build a machine every 5 years or so. So waiting a little longer would be my strong recommendation. Especially when spending that level of cash.