240mm rad in a 280mm bay - any performance issues to expect?

I'm going to dabble in an AIO unit again and was wondering if there's any real issues in terms of radiator performance to expect if I put a 240mm rad in a 280mm space. I'm thinking in terms of airflow concerns with a ~20mm open gap on either side of the radiator that would affect the cooling performance at all. I know aerodynamics can do some funky things.
The case in question is a Fractal Define XL R2, and I will be mounting the rad in the case top location which accepts both 280mm and 240mm sizes, if that matters at all to the question.
