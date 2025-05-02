  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
240mm rad in a 280mm bay - any performance issues to expect?

SunnyD

SunnyD

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 6, 2004
Messages
3,323
I'm going to dabble in an AIO unit again and was wondering if there's any real issues in terms of radiator performance to expect if I put a 240mm rad in a 280mm space. I'm thinking in terms of airflow concerns with a ~20mm open gap on either side of the radiator that would affect the cooling performance at all. I know aerodynamics can do some funky things.

The case in question is a Fractal Define XL R2, and I will be mounting the rad in the case top location which accepts both 280mm and 240mm sizes, if that matters at all to the question.
 
