24 years after launch modder puts 3Dfx Voodoo4 GPU into a laptop

https://videocardz.com/newz/24-years-after-launch-modder-puts-3dfx-voodoo4-gpu-into-a-laptop
 
Good ol' VGA dock! Nice and clean image quality dude.
 
That's like putting a '98 Mustang engine in a 2025 Mustang convertible body - why?
Yes, 3Dfx was great and missed and this is a technical feat, but I don't get it.
I get the overclocking record angle, though. That's cool.
 
its neat but quite pointless, just use dgvoodoo or dosbox emulation.
To be entirely fair, and as someone who has both used Glide emulation and a real Voodoo 5 5500 and Voodoo 3 3000 on my setups, emulators of how Glide looked simply can't recreate how Glide looked. I have an nGlide setup and am using a Voodoo 5 5500 setup as well for some of my older games right now, and old Glide games look absolutely fantastic on the real hardware with the RGAA as well. Voodoo Gamma was something else on top of it too, it simply looks so much better on the real hardware.

Not saying the laptop thing is even practical, but pretty damn cool IMO nonetheless.
 
its neat but quite pointless, just use dgvoodoo or dosbox emulation.
This is why it is not a product anyone try to sell, it was probably way more to learn during the process than to have it once done.
 
