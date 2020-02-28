24 x Xeon E5-2670 and 25 x 8GB PC3 RAM

leezard

leezard

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 24, 2004
Messages
4,583
24 x Xeon e5-2670 sr0kx 2.6GHZ

32 25 x 8GB 2Rx4 PC3-12800r (mixture of Samsung and Hynix)

These were all working pulls from retired hardware. Will test before shipping.

Basing prices off sold auctions on ebay, feel free to make an offer. Worst I can do is say no.

CPU $50 each or 2 for $80
RAM $15 per DIMM

Plus shipping from 77449 if local to Houston can meet in person on west side

techguymh at gmail
heatware

cpu.jpg
 
Last edited:
leezard

leezard

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 24, 2004
Messages
4,583
bump, might be open to trades as well. I'm not looking for much though.

Potential trades I might consider
2.5" HDD or SSD 1 or 2 TB (my server wont accept larger than 2TB)
GPU thats an upgrade over my 980ti
If you have a trade in mind make an offer
 
Halon

Halon

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 13, 2004
Messages
338
Those ARE good prices. Months ago this would have been super welcome when I settled on an E5-4640 for my Chinese x79T frankenserver. Free bump.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top