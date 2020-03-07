24-Hour Laptop Battery Life Is Here

M

Marees

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
266
From PC Mag:

Thanks to software improvements, larger batteries, and more efficient chips and displays, laptops are lasting longer than ever between charges. We just saw a model hit 30 hours in PC Labs testing.
Click to expand...
https://www.pcmag.com/news/24-hour-laptop-battery-life-is-here-but-will-it-be-the-new-normal?amp=true

...and news from AMD's financial analyst day on maximum battery life for upcoming AMD apus

Calling AMD’s upcoming 7nm Ryzen laptop CPUs a “watershed” moment for the company, AMD VP of computing and graphics Rick Bergman hinted that at least one model of laptop could hit “18 hours” of runtime.
Click to expand...
https://www.pcworld.com/article/3531309/ryzen-4000-mobile-laptops-could-hit-18-hours-of-battery-life-amd-says.html
 
dgz

dgz

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 15, 2010
Messages
5,748
I guess pcmag authors have no use for the metric system.

"One such success story is Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro. Sure, the laptop is a bit larger and heavier than the old 15-inch model, but not by much. The new one measures 0.64 by 14.1 by 9.7 inches (HWD) and weighs 4.3 pounds, versus the 0.61 by 13.75 by 9.5 inches and 4 pounds of its predecessor".

I call that gibberish. Grumpy cause I am too lazy to poop :(
 
